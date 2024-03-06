On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics looked like they were going to handily take care of business against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that was without its best player in Donovan Mitchell. To make matters worse for the Cavs, Evan Mobley had to exit the contest early after sustaining an ankle injury. However, the Cavs came storming back, taking a 105-104 win over the Celtics after a controversy-filled finish.
Initially, Jayson Tatum seemed like he was going to have a chance to take back the lead after Darius Garland was whistled for a foul. In real time, it looked like Garland hit Tatum , causing him to fall on the ground on a difficult midrange fadeaway, but the Cavs smartly reserved their review for the dying embers of the game. In the end, the Cavs' challenge was successful, sealing the Celtics' defeat.
Tense finish in Cleveland.
With the Cavs leading by 1, Darius Garland is called for a foul, which would send Jayson Tatum to the line for 2 with under a second left.
But after a review, the call is overturned. Cleveland wins. The Celtics led by 22 points in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/AeHFnWrYwD
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 6, 2024
Crew chief Zach Zarba stood by the officials' decision to overturn the foul on the Celtics star, saying that it was Tatum who initiated the contact against the Cavs guard.
“In our opinion, there was clear and conclusive evidence that the leg extension by Tatum created that marginal contact with the defender Garland where otherwise contact wouldn’t have been made. That’s why it was overturned,” Zarba said, via NBA.com. “It’s our opinion that the leg extension by Tatum created the marginal contact and Garland did not make any illegal contact at all. That’s why it was overturned.”
While it's heartbreaking that the Celtics lost in this manner, it's hard to fault the officials too much for their decision to overturn the foul on Darius Garland. The Cavs guard didn't even impede Jayson Tatum's landing space, as it was Tatum's extended leg that hit Garland on the thigh.
For the Celtics, they have nobody to blame but themselves for letting the game come to this point. They were up by 22 points with nine minutes remaining in the game, and from that point forward, the Cavs went on a 31-11 run courtesy of a scoring outburst from Dean Wade.
Nonetheless, the best teams in the NBA trip on a banana peel from time to time, so the Celtics must brush this one off before they head into a heavyweight clash against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.