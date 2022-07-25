Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and even the Golden State Warriors have all been linked to Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns matching the Deandre Ayton offer sheet likely takes them out of the conversation. The Lakers aren’t expected to land Durant, and neither are the Dubs. Although the Heat and Raptors are still in the KD sweepstakes, they have some competition, as the Boston Celtics are now firmly entrenched in the Durant pursuit. And according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boston recently made an eye-popping offer for the Nets superstar.

The Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a draft pick for Kevin Durant. But Charania reported that the Nets have asked Boston to include Marcus Smart in a deal alongside Jaylen Brown and draft picks. Brooklyn also wants one more position player. It should be noted that Jayson Tatum is off limits, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have dominated trade rumors this offseason. But Durant is the most coveted player on the trade block. He is arguably the best player in the NBA at the moment. Adding Durant could completely turn a franchise around.

The Celtics reached the NBA Finals last season but ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors. Sure, trading Jaylen Brown would obviously not be preferred. But the Celtics would be willing to move him if it landed them Kevin Durant. Pairing KD alongside Jayson Tatum would create a lethal duo in Boston.

The Celtics have emerged as a serious contender to land Durant. Wherever Kevin Durant ends up, it will completely change the dynamic of the league.