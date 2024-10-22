The Boston Celtics are not suffering fools as they see them lightly. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has put the media on notice and Jaylen Brown is giving state-of-the-industry addresses that have Olympics officials sitting up in attention. Team USA and Nike will also be taking notice because Brown got very specific with Stephen A. Smith.

“I'll say this. In 2028 if I have to sign with Nike to increase my likelihood to play USA basketball, I think I'll pass.” Brown declared. “I think the industry needs some new energy, some new creativity, and some new options” Brown shared. “I think the way shoe companies go about issuing deals and illustrating people's value in terms of (intellectual property), creative control, and how involved you are in the process needs to change.”

Shoe executives are bleeding the life out of the game, per Brown, and it comes at a competitive price for the country.

“I think it's the essence. You see it in our grassroots. Kids, instead of enjoying the essence of basketball, are forced to pick a side,” noted Brown. “I look at our global game and Europe is closing the gap. I believe (the USA) should focus more on our development, the youth, and the grassroots (programs).”

Celtics star Jaylen Brown brings Team USA solutions

Jaylen Brown sees too much capital B “Brand” in basketball. The grassroots courts should be a space for collaboration, growth, and community building through leadership. Instead, it has become a savage battle boosted by sneaker companies and colluding schools of higher learning. That business can wait according to Brown.

“Right now, and I was one of those kids,” Brown admitted. “One of the top players. You (Smith) came to one of my high school games. But I was a top player in high school and it was so much to deal with. You got Nike, Adidas. Going to a Nike school or an adidas school. The kids should just be focusing on development.”

Is there an easy fix?

“I think shoe companies should have less control over the industry,” Brown opined.

Brown explained why less of a voice from the shoe companies will have a top-to-bottom effect on basketball in the United States.

“(Kids picking sides) has a direct correlation to what we see at the highest level,” stated Brown. “Even in Olympic play, politics is not synonymous with basketball. In my role as (NBPA) vice president, I sit in on these conversations about what (players) need and what is best for our game.”

The Celtics know the challenges of a championship repeat. At least Brown and Boston can face those demons on the court. It is the off-court hurdles that are the hardest to clear. Still, Brown called out Nike specifically. Why?

“Because they are the lead sponsor for Team USA basketball,” Brown noted.

In a shoe-dominated culture, that will surely put a target on the brand's back.