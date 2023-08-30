Jayson Tatum is best known for his work as one of the best all-around superstars in the NBA. His ability to score on the offense and be an All-NBA-caliber player is a testament to his greatness. He further proves his journey on the court all the way from Chaminade High School up to the Duke basketball program. Now, the Boston Celtics star embarks on a fairly different challenge during the offseason. His refocused goal is to be a dad to Deuce Tatum before training camps and the season starts.

The two have spent a lot of time together during the NBA season. Deuce Tatum had precious moments with his uncles who were on the Celtics roster like Grant Williams and Al Horford. But, they now get to spend time together on off days. Both of them enjoyed Paw Patrol and even watched the new Spider-Man movie.

Deuce has his own growing up and journey to go to but he will always remember his dad. Before he embarks on that path, Jayson Tatum will always have different pieces of memorabilia to remember these days. Notably, the little man had given his dad a trophy. It had “You're the best” inscribed on it along with a “Deuce hearts Daddy” message inked on the piece of hardware.

Jayson Tatum's son Deuce gave him a miniature "You're the best!" trophy with the bottom reading: "Deuce ❤️'s Daddy" (via @jaytatum0/ IG) pic.twitter.com/HKzqsZLjCo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

Jayson gladly posted it on his Instagram story. Celtics fans all over the world gushed in awe because of the cute present given to the star. JT will always be the best on the NBA court and inside his home.