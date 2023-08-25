Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been putting in work this offseason. Following the Celtics' crushing conclusion to last season, Tatum was recently seen in the gym getting in some strength training.

As part of his regiment, Tatum deadlifted a whopping 495 pounds:

Jayson Tatum makes lifting 495 pounds look easy 😳 (via nsang8/IG)pic.twitter.com/KmYNJIee3M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2023

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are coming off a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season. After going down 3-0 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston won three straight games, including two in Miami, to even the series and set up a Game 7 back home.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

When they got there, they laid an egg. Miami cruised for all of Game 7 en route to the NBA Finals.

It's important to note that Tatum got injured on the very first play of that game, tweaking his ankle and rendering himself very limited for the rest of the contest.

Still, that didn't make the end result go down any easier for Celtics fans.

Boston will look to be back with a vengeance this season. The team recently signed guard Jaylen Brown to the richest contract in NBA history, and they also traded away Marcus Smart in exchange for star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who's currently injured but is expected to be ready for the season.

While Tatum and Brown aren't necessarily a hand-in-glove fit, they still have arguably the most raw talent of any duo in the NBA. One of Tatum's few weaknesses displayed over the years has been his finishing at the rim, so his offseason strength training should pay dividends this upcoming season, especially when the playoffs roll around.