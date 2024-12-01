The Boston Celtics have been rolling as of late, winners of seven straight games after Friday evening's road victory over the Chicago Bulls. Jayson Tatum is once again playing at an MVP level for the Celtics, and the team also recently handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their first loss of the season after a blistering 14-0 start.

The Cavs have since cooled off a little bit, recently losing two straight games to the Atlanta Hawks this past week ahead of a rematch vs the Celtics on Sunday evening from Cleveland. Still, Celtics fans may want to be cautious with their level of optimism for the matchup after seeing the Celtics' newest injury report.

According to the report released earlier in the day on Sunday, Jrue Holiday (right adductor tightness), Derrick White (right foot sprain), Al Horford (left big toe sprain), and Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon) are all questionable for the game vs the Cavs. Joining them on the report are JD Davvison and Anton Watson, each of whom will miss the game due to being with the G League team.

Kristaps Porzingis recently made his return from the injury that sidelined him during large portions of last year's Finals, and although he hasn't quite looked like himself so far, the big man still provides another dimension to a Celtics offense that is already the toughest in the league to defend.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be coming into this matchup hungry for revenge, and in need of a win overall, after not only seeing their undefeated streak come to an end vs the Celtics two weeks ago, but then inexplicably losing twice in a row to the Hawks this past week.

In any case, the Cavs and Celtics are slated to get away at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday evening from Cleveland.