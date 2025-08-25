The San Jose Sharks have a lot of reasons to be hopeful for the years ahead. Mainly, the Sharks' young stars are starting to make an impact in the NHL. Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are two of the brightest young stars in the league. Celebrini, especially, made an impression last season. He was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the best rookie from the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Sharks did not make the playoffs in 2025. In fact, San Jose was one of the worst teams in the league. They didn't have much going for them outside of Celebrini and Smith. The players who did perform were sent away at the NHL Trade Deadline. As a result, they finished near the bottom of the league.

San Jose is not looking for a repeat performance, though. They were one of the most active teams this offseason, with Jeff Skinner, Dmitry Orlov, and Ryan Reaves just some of the names to join the team over the last few months. The intent is rather clear: the Sharks are aiming to be more competitive in 2025-26.

San Jose does have a ton of work to do if they want to make the playoffs, though. At this point, the Sharks are expected to be sellers once the 2026 deadline rolls around. With this in mind, here are some way-too-early trade candidates for the 2025-26 campaign.

Sharks' Mario Ferraro is no stranger to trade rumors

The Sharks considered trading Mario Ferraro at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Ferraro, 26, was one of the team's best defensemen. More than this, he was signed for an extra season. At 26 years old, there was some room for him to grow, as well.

Understandibly, San Jose set a very high praise for the left-shot rearguard. Also understandibly, they held firm when the price wasn't matched. Ferraro was not traded at last year's deadline, finishing the season with the Sharks. Entering 2025-26, though, his name will once again populate the rumor mill.

Ferarro is still expected to play top-pairing minutes alongside Timothy Liljegren. There are some shakeups that could happen. For instance, veteran John Klingberg could play up the lineup if needed. Trade pickup Nick Leddy could move up, as well.

In any event, Ferraro should have the opportunities needed to show what he can do. And he could thrive on a more experienced blueline this upcoming season. If he plays well, the Sharks could draw a pretty penny for the 26-year-old on the trade market.

Jeff Skinner could be available despite signing

As mentioned, Jeff Skinner joined the Sharks this summer. He signed a one-year contract with San Jose following a less-than-stellar stint with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner joined Connor McDavid and company hoping to aid a push for the Stanley Cup. While he did play postseason games for the first time, he was largely a non-factor the entire season.

Things could change for the veteran winger this upcoming season, though. Skinner should receive time on the power play, which he didn't get in Edmonton. He should also receive regular time in the lineup, as well. There is a chance the veteran winger can bounce back after a brutal performance last season.

This is entirely speculative, of course. But if he does bounce back, Skinner will almost certainly become a trade candidate. He is a rental player, so the trade cost will be determined by the market. However, a good performance will have his name in the rumor mill leading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.