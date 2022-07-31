The NBA world is mourning the loss of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday morning. Amid the outpour of thoughts and prayers from fans, players, and media members alike, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a heartfelt statement commemorating the loss of one of basketball’s most influential individuals, via Jeff Zillgitt.

Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Bill Russell’s death: pic.twitter.com/kCgsyvcrKM — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 31, 2022

In his statement, Silver recognized Russell as being the “greatest champion in all of team sports,” referencing Russell’s remarkable career that saw him win 11 NBA championships and five MVPs.

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect, and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league,” wrote Silver. “At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats, and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

Bill Russell played 13 seasons in the NBA, all of which he spent with the Celtics. His list of on-court accolades is never-ending, highlighted by his 12 All-Star appearances and 11 All-NBA First Team selections. And of course, his record of 11 NBA championships is a feat that seems as if it’ll stand forever.

The NBA would not be in its current state without both the on-court and off-court efforts of Russell, and Silver made sure to highlight that in his statement following the loss of the 88-year-old icon. A true legend of the game, Russell’s legacy can not be understated.