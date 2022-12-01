Published December 1, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Al Horford is staying in Boston for the foreseeable future. Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Celtics on Thursday, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The five-time All-Star will play out the final year of his old contract this year, which will pay him $26.5 million. His new Celtics contract extension will kick in for the 2023-24 campaign, keeping him in Boston through his age-39 season.

Horford was set to enter free agency this offseason, though clearly, Boston was having flashbacks of the 2019 offseason, when he left the franchise for the rival-Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

This contract extension ensures there will be no repeat of that scenario. It also ensures that a key cog of the Celtics rotation will be sticking around to help the franchise push for a championship.

The Florida product is averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists while scorching the net with a 55 percent field-goal percentage and a 48.8 percent mark from beyond the arc this season.

His effectiveness as a passer and ability to stretch the floor continue to make this Celtics offense, currently ranked first in the league in team points per game, one of the deadliest.

Boston has managed to shake off their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors last June, as well as the unfortunate scandal involving their former head coach Ime Udoka, to pace the entire NBA with an 18-4 record at the quarter mark of the season.

With Al Horford sticking around, there’s no reason why the Celtics can’t continue to push for an NBA title.