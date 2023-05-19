Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is not your average NBA coach. Mazzulla doesn’t have several years of head coaching experience, but rather hours upon hours of watching Ben Affleck in The Town.

Yes, you read that right. The Rhode Island native has embraced his New England roots by reportedly watching The Town, a 2010 heist movie that takes place in Boston, four times a week, via GQ Sports.

Whether his watch time is exaggerated or not, Mazzulla does seem to enjoy the Beantown thriller. In fact, he’s even integrated it into his coaching.

According to Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, Mazzulla uses quotations from the movie in his talks with the team. One particular line from the flick that he’s applied is “Whose car are we taking?” Brogdon explained, via Sean McGuire of NESN.

“And it’s basically just ride or die for your guys, the guys you’re on the court with, the guys you’re competing with,” Brogdon said. “It’s having the mentality: it doesn’t matter what we’re going to get into, we’re going to do it together.”

In case you’re not up to date on Boston movies, spoiler alert, not everything goes well for the main guys in The Town. Ben Affleck seemingly gets away but Jeremy Renner, who asks about the aforementioned car, meets an unfortunate end.

For Boston to not end up like Renner’s character, it’ll have to make some adjustments prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Miami Heat showed the Celtics up in Game 1 with a gutsy, 123-116 comeback win. Down 1-0, the C’s will have to fully embrace the “ride or die” mentality from The Town in order to take out a tough Heat squad.

And who knows, maybe Affleck, a known Boston sports fan, will visit the TD Garden to give Mazzulla and company some inspiration.