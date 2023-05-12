Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum wasn’t feeling the love from C’s fans after the first half of Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The four-time All-Star went a brutal 0-for-10 from the field and had just one point in nearly 21 minutes of play.

Yet, that doesn’t mean Boston’s staff lost faith in him. First-year head coach Joe Mazzulla told the media that he was there for Tatum no matter what and made sure to tell the star that he “loves him.”

What was Joe Mazzulla’s message to Jayson Tatum? “Tell him I love him.” That’s it? “That’s a pretty powerful statement. Gonna tell him that for Game 7? “Multiple times. Over and over again. And the rest of the team.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 12, 2023

Although Mazzulla is a coach of few words for the most part, it’s clear that he has respect for all his players. Tatum also shared his love for Mazzulla, as he told the media how they’ve supported one another over the course of the season.

“In his first year, he’s done an unbelievable job,” Tatum said, per in-house Celtics writer Taylor Snow. “I know there were a lot of questions and doubts. I’ve told him a lot of times like, ‘Yo, I got you. I got your back. We’re in this together.’ I love the relationship that me and Joe have.”

Mazzulla’s trust in Tatum was on full display in Game 6. The recently named All-NBA First-Teamer couldn’t get anything going in the first half. He was hitting the boards well and even facilitating, yet he just couldn’t get a shot to fall.

The third quarter wasn’t much better either, as Tatum scored two points while shooting 1-for-3 from the field and posting two turnovers. Mazzulla’s faith didn’t waver, though. He played Tatum for the entire fourth quarter and good things started to happen.

The young star put up 16 points in the final quarter and hit four triples in the process. He outscored Philly’s 13-point output in the fourth all on his own and ended the contest with a dagger from deep:

JAYSON TATUM DAGGER 🔥 Tatum has 16 points in the 4th quarter!pic.twitter.com/RaoCK2c5fx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

If the Celtics want to give themselves the best chance at winning Game 7, they’ll need Tatum producing in every quarter. The do-or-die showdown between the two rival squads will take place in Boston on Sunday.