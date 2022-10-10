Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice

Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23.

In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this Celtics team and seemingly threw a bit of shade at his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, while praising his new teammates. Via Mass Live:

“I think the intensity and maturity level of this group is off the charts,” Blake Griffin said. “Every day when we get to work it’s intense. It’s not that we’re going forever but these guys are locked in and no one has to tell us to be locked in. It’s refreshing.”

Is Griffin insinuating that Brooklyn wasn’t mature? Perhaps he’s referring to all the drama around the organization with Kyrie Irving and James Harden sagas last season? Definitely a subtle shot there.

For what it’s worth, the C’s were obviously on a different level in 2021-22. That showed when they swept the Nets in the first round of playoffs, making Kevin Durant and Kyrie look foolish. Boston was the definition of a team all year long with minimal drama.

Plus, Blake Griffin doesn’t exactly have a great taste in his mouth from playing for Brooklyn. He played just 17.1 minutes per contest last season in 56 games, averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Minutes might be limited for him, but Griffin will be doing his absolute best to fit in and contribute on a nightly basis.