The quest for Banner 18 lives on. Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics triumphed over the Miami Heat in convincing fashion on Thursday night to force a Game 6. Dominant would be an understatement to describe the Celtics’ win, with impressive performances from Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart helping to make this a historic effort.

Boston became the first team in a decade to have four 20-point scorers in a playoff game with the opponent having none. This is the fifth time in NBA history that a team achieved the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

White headlined the scoring barrage with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting. His shot from beyond the arc was Stephen Curry-esque as he knocked down 6-of-8 from deep. Former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart put forth an offensive showcase as well. He totaled 23 points and, as the defensive menace that he is, got five steals to go along with it.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jays will almost always show up in these scoring parties. Despite a cold night from 3-point range, Tatum mustered up 21 points. His shooting slump did not stop him from impacting the game as he found a way to make plays. Due to this, he racked up 11 assists for a double-double. Jaylen Brown entered the fray and showed up with 21 points on 50% field goal shooting.

This team effort could not be more important as they once again avoided elimination at the hands of Jimmy Butler and Co. after losing the first three games of the series. Boston’s defense is also back in fine form, with Duncan Robinson the lead man for Miami with 18 points. The Celtics forced a bunch of turnovers again and made life difficult for Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It is safe to say that when the Celtics start to make it rain, the Heat turn cold. We have ourselves a series.