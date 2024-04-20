The Boston Celtics won't have a spotless injury report for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, as center Luke Kornet will sit with a right calf strain.
Kornet played in Boston's final game of the regular season, making this update a bit of a surprise. In that last outing this past Sunday, the 7-footer finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks en route to a 132-122 win over the Washington Wizards.
On the season, Kornet has been a solid backup center for the Celtics. He averaged 5.3 points and a career-high 4.1 rebounds per outing. He was also an efficient 70% from the field and an impressive 90.7% from the charity stripe.
Although the Kentucky native isn't a starter, he's an important piece to the Celtics, who posted a league-best 64-18 record during the 2023-24 regular season.
Who will step up for Luke Kornet in Game 1?
Ahead of Luke Kornet on the depth chart are centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. They'll see the brunt of the big man minutes for the C's, yet Kornet's absence will make some room for a few other players.
Center Xavier Tillman Sr. was shipped to Boston just ahead of the trade deadline in February. His health record hasn't been spotless, but he was still able to play in 20 games for the Celtics and averaged 4.0 and 2.7 rebounds.
Kornet's minute share was only slightly larger than Tillman's, meaning the former Michigan State Spartan could be the first man up. Even though Tillman isn't as tall, he's a strong presence in the paint who prides himself on defense. Against a tough team like Miami, a bruiser like Tillman could help.
After him, young center Neemias Queta is next. The first Portuguese player to ever get drafted to the NBA didn't even have a standard contract more than a month ago.
However, on April 8th, the Celtics converted his two-way deal into a full-time offer, which made Queta eligible for the postseason roster. That recent move could be more important than previously thought, as Queta shined enough this year to earn some playoff minutes here and there.
In that aforementioned regular season finale against the Wizards, the 24-year-old center dropped an incredible 19 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks in just 19 minutes of play. That victory didn't mean anything in terms of standings, yet it showed that Queta is more than just a benchwarmer.
What are the other injuries for Game 1 of Celtics-Heat?
Despite the loss of Kornet, the Celtics are currently winning the injury war against the Heat.
Miami star Jimmy Butler suffered an untimely MCL injury last Wednesday during the Heat's 105-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The six-time All-Star has been somewhat of a playoff riser in past years and is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the Heat. He'll miss the first round of the playoffs at the very least.
Former Celtics hero Terry Rozier is also on the injury report for Miami. The high-scoring guard has struggled with neck spasms and missed the final four games of the regular season because of his health troubles. The same neck issue will sideline him for Game 1.
The banged-up Heat were without Butler and Rozier during the do-or-die Play-In game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Yet, Miami prevailed, crushing the Bulls 112-91 and clinching a spot in the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
This first-round encounter between the Celtics and Heat will be their fourth time meeting in the postseason in the last five years. Regardless of injuries, no opponent should be underestimated in the NBA Playoffs.