The Boston Celtics face a tough matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Trying to prevent Embiid from another offensive explosion is already a daunting challenge in itself, but unfortunately for the Celtics, they will need to do so without Robert Williams in the mix.

Robert Williams injury status vs. Sixers

Boston has decided to give Williams the night off on Tuesday as part of their management of his left knee injury, per Celtics beat reporter Taylor Snow. He’s now officially listed as out and will be watching from the sidelines as the likes of Al Horford, Grant Williams, Luke Kornet, and Blake Griffin try and put in a collective effort against the powerhouse that is Joel Embiid.

In other injury news, Jaylen Brown has also been downgraded to out for Boston due to a back injury. The Celtics are playing again tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors, and it seems that their decision to have both Williams and Brown sit out against the Sixers is merely precautionary.

With these developments, Jayson Tatum will once again be expected to carry the load for Boston sans Brown and Williams. At this point, the Celtics are still chasing the top seed in the East as they sit two games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who for their part will be in action as well on Tuesday night.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are three games behind the Celtics at third, and with four games still remaining on the docket, they still have a small chance of overtaking Boston for the No. 2 seed.