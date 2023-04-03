Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

This year’s NBA MVP race is coming down to the wire between Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, much like the NBA playoff race. Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry isn’t going to win the award, so he gave his take on who should, reports Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

“I would say Joel. Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokić or Giannis. But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn’t expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him”

It is hard to argue against Curry, as Embiid is averaging 33 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and a steal per game. He has the Philadelphia 76ers at third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-27. Embiid has a strong case for the award, although Jokic has posted just as strong of a stat line vying for this third straight MVP.

Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. At nearly a triple double, Jokic is doing things a center has never done before in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets are also first in the Western Conference at 52-26, highlighting another MVP caliber season from Nikola Jokic. For Embiid’s MVP campaign, the Serbian center is a massive threat, however one must also account for a certain Greek forward in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals. He has the Bucks at 56-22 and first in the Eastern Conference. The former MVP could easily win his second, and is the biggest adversary to Embiid within the conference in the quest for the award.

Out of the three superstars, Embiid, Jokic and Antetokounmpo are all worthy of being the NBA MVP for 2022. Although it isn’t the case, Joel Embiid would take home the award if it was up to Stephen Curry.