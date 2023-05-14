Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The Boston Celtics put together quite a performance in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics cruised to a 112-88 win over the 76ers to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season. Boston held Philadelphia to a lowly 37.3 percent shooting in the contest.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with arguably the most potent showing of his career so far. He scored an astounding 51 points on 60.7 percent shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists logged. He shattered multiple records against Philadelphia on Sunday, including the most points scored in a Game 7.

Overall, the Celtics now boast a 27-9 record in Game 7s. As noted by StatMuse, the Celtics have won 11 more Game 7s than the Los Angeles Lakers, who sit in second place on this all-time leaderboard.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most Game 7 wins all-time: 27 — Boston Celtics

[gap]

16 — Los Angeles Lakers Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/U7sxrqDw0T — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2023

Tatum has been quite a standout performer in Game 7s with the Celtics. He now holds a 5-1 career record in Game 7s, with his lone such loss coming in Boston’s 2018 Eastern Conference Finals defeat to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tatum and the Celtics will now look ahead to a showdown with the Miami Heat in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals. Boston came away with a win in two out of its four regular season meetings against Miami this year.

Game 1 of this season’s Eastern Conference Finals is set for Wednesday from the TD Garden.