A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After failing to close out the series in Game 5, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat finally got the job done on Friday night. The Heat defeated the New York Knicks, 96-92, en route to punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals against the winners of the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers series.

After the game, an elated Jimmy Butler faced the press to discuss his team’s valiant effort on the evening. The Heat talisman had nothing but high praise for his teammates as they closed out the Knicks series in impressive fashion:

“We’ve got eight more (wins) to get,” Butler said. “And like I always say, we’re always gonna be in this thing together. I’m so, so proud of all my guys for playing as hard as we did today.”

"We've got eight more (wins) to get. And like I always say, we're always gonna be in this thing together. I'm so, so proud of all my guys for playing as hard as we did today." -Jimmy Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry meet with the media following tonight's win 🎙 pic.twitter.com/BHWjTkbVUW — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

By the way, I can’t help but comment on how Butler did his post-game press conference without his shirt on. Jimmy obviously wanted to show off his physique, which you can’t really blame him for. I mean, just look at that eight-pack. Clearly, this man has been spending a lot of time in the gym — and it’s paying off. Even Kyle Lowry was impressed.

What’s even more awe-inspiring, however, is how Jimmy Butler has now led the Heat to another East Finals berth. They were in this exact spot three years ago, and the Heat will now be looking to replicate their success from the 2020 bubble. They have a tough test ahead of them, though, regardless of who wins Saturday’s do-or-die Game 7 war between the Celtics and the Sixers. Jimmy Butler and Co. will be ready.