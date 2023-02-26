Jayson Tatum sparked wild celebrations from Boston Celtics fans after his late dagger propelled the Beantown Team to a thrilling win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Celtics trailed by as much as 15 points in the game, but they just couldn’t find a way to slow down Tatum near the end. With the game tied at 107–107 and just five seconds left on the clock, the superstar forward took matters into his own hands. After Marcus Smart received the inbound pass, he quickly sent it to Tatum’s way and the 2023 All-Star MVP pulled the trigger on the top of the 3-point arc.

Joel Embiid had a near full-court heave that went in. Unfortunately for Sixers fans, his game-tying desperation shot was a little too late.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN 🚨 Joel Embiid was THAT close to tying the game 🤯pic.twitter.com/G632TLS8K4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

Sure enough, Celtics fans were quick to shower praises on Jayson Tatum. Despite the fact that it’s not his best night, he certainly knew when to step up.

“Wow Jayson Tatum!! Omg” former NBA star Baron Davis wrote.

Another fan said, “Gg but that’s not luck it’s JAYSON TATUM.”

A third commenter added, “Jayson Tatum is the new Superman!”

Here are more reactions to Tatum’s game-winner for the Celtics:

JAYSON TATUM OWNS THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS!!!! CUE THAT SHIT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1uA8MsfbxM — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 26, 2023

JAYSON TATUM IS HIM ☘️ pic.twitter.com/jNarg8PWOT — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) February 26, 2023

Jayson Tatum game winner. Ice fucking cold. pic.twitter.com/qnWKzDSlzF — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) February 26, 2023

Credit should be given to the Sixers for the hard-fought matchup. Had Joel Embiid sent his shot a millisecond earlier, things could have been different. But at the end, Tatum was just too good in clutch situations–so much so that he can turn a bad night (to his standards) to a great one.