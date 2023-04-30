A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers tips off on Monday night. It’s Boston who has home-court advantage for the rest of the playoffs, so they get to host the Sixers at the TD Garden for the series opener. Celtics fans will be glad to know that it’s a clean bill of health for their squad as they prepare for this pivotal matchup.

As reported by Celtics insider Keith Smith, there’s only one player on Boston’s injury report, and that happens to be Danilo Gallinari. The 34-year-old hasn’t played all year long as he continues to recover from ACL surgery, so it comes as no surprise that he’s still out for Monday’s clash. In fact, the 6-foot-10 forward is expected to be out for the rest of the season for Boston.

The Celtics have played all year long without Gallinari in the mix, which means you could say that they’re going to be at full strength on Monday against the Sixers. Boston has been fortunate in the postseason with regard to injuries, and the Celtics faithful are hoping that this continues to be the case for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Sixers, on the other hand, could be without superstar big man Joel Embiid, with the league’s MVP frontrunner still dealing with a problematic knee injury. Officially, Embiid is doubtful to play, and it goes without saying that Philly will be at a significant disadvantage if Embiid is forced to sit out Game 1.