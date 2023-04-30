My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers dispatched the Brooklyn Nets with relative ease in their first-round playoff series, but they suffered a huge blow when it was announced Joel Embiid had suffered an ankle injury in their Game 3 win. The Sixers still managed to finish their sweep of Brooklyn in Game 4, and got some help from the Atlanta Hawks delaying the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, but Embiid’s status has not seemed to improve much for the Sixers.

With Game 1 of Philly’s series against the Celtics getting underway on Monday night, Embiid has been labeled as doubtful to play in the game, and every ensuing report has made it sound like Embiid’s injury is relatively serious. However, it appears he finally received a positive update on Sunday afternoon, as Embiid was seen getting shots up at the Sixers team practice. While this is a great sign for Philly, Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 1.

Via Kyle Neubeck:

“Doc Rivers on what Embiid did today: ‘A little bit more, not much. He didn’t do any running.'”

We have an Embiid sighting pic.twitter.com/HLg8s8RLSp — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 30, 2023

It’s great to see Joel Embiid back on the floor, but it still seems like he has quite a few hurdles to clear before returning to the court in game action for Philly. Given how vital of a player he is for them, the 76ers will obviously be hoping Embiid can make his return to the court as soon as possible for them. This is a huge storyline to keep an eye on ahead of this series, and while Embiid still seems unlikely to return for Game 1, it will be interesting to see whether he continues to improve enough healthwise to play later in the series.