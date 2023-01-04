By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics got hammered senseless Tuesday night by, of all teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Celtics had all the confidence in the world with them going into this matchup against the Thunder, as they were 4-1 in their previous five outings. Plus, the Thunder were without their best player in

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to an illness.

Whatever expectations Celtics fans had of this game from the result down to the margin of victory, all those were obliterated by the Thunder, who came away with a 150-117 victory that had the Boston fanbase erupting on Twitter.

Tonight’s Celtics game in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/lm7xdiOYj1 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) January 4, 2023

I don't want to hear shit else about a championship from the Celtics — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) January 4, 2023

Sunday was more about Denver being an elite offense.

Tonight is simply the worst defense I can remember seeing a Celtics team play. Ever. — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) January 4, 2023

Watching the Celtics be down by 20+ to the SGA-less OKC Thunder.. pic.twitter.com/263XkMJmly — Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) January 4, 2023

Will be very interesting who wants to talk to us tonight after this one. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 4, 2023

As it stands, the Celtics now have lost their last two games. Before getting clobbered by the Thunder, Boston was ambushed by the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City last Sunday in a 123-111 loss. But that was Denver, a team that can definitely beat any team on any given day in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Thunder, on the other hand, had just a 15-21 record prior to stunning the Celtics.

The Celtics got ample scoring from their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but it was Boston’s defense that truly let the team down. Tatum and Brown scored 27 and 29 points, respectively. The Thunder, on the other hand, had five players scoring at least 21 points and seven generating double-digit scoring outputs. Overall, Oklahoma City shot 59.2 percent from the floor and hit 20 3-pointers on 40 attempts.

It’s just one of those days for the Celtics when they didn’t have it.

Boston will look to prevent another three-game skid when they pay Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks a visit on Thursday.