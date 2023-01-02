By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics failed to start the New Year right after they lost to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, despite the absence of Jamal Murray. The return of Robert Williams III from an offseason injury was supposed to beef up the Celtics’ interior defense. However, Nikola Jokic still had his way with them all night long, dropping 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists to combat Brown and Jayson Tatum’s combined 55 points.

But Jaylen Brown isn’t as sold on the Nuggets victory as one might think despite the convincing nature of their win.

Speaking with reporters following the loss, Brown asserted that it was “good” that the Celtics and Nuggets are done facing each other for the regular season. “Good” for the Nuggets, that is.

“We don’t get to play them again, so that’s good for them,” Brown said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

It’s quite unclear which reeks more from Jaylen Brown’s statement: saltiness or confidence. After all, the Celtics have won their six past contests against the Nuggets, stretching back to December 2019. Just earlier this year, the Celtics blew out the Nuggets at home, 131-112, and that was with Jamal Murray active. In fact, Boston has a winning record over Nikola Jokic for his entire career (6-9).

Nevertheless, it’s not a good look for someone on the receiving end of a loss as demoralizing as this one to be making such remarks.

Alas, Brown and the Celtics have such high standards for themselves, and should a future matchup this season materialize (only possible if both teams make it to the NBA Finals), this defeat will surely end up as a chip on their shoulder especially after starting 2023 off on the wrong foot.