The Boston Celtics (26-11) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Thunder prediction and pick.

Despite losing to open up the New Year, Boston has won four of their last five games and remains in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have covered the spread in 57% of their games while 51% have gone over the projected point total. Oklahoma City has lost three of their last four games to drop them to 13th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder have covered 58% of their games while 56% have gone over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Boston took the first one at home, 126-122.

Boston Celtics: -9 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +9 (-112)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston has a great chance to cover a hefty road spread thanks first and foremost to their potent offense. The Celtics rank first in the NBA in scoring (118.6 PPG) and offensive rating (117.2). Coming into tonight, they’ve scored 111+ points in six consecutive games. On the other side, Oklahoma City has a poor defense which Boston has already shown the ability to score points on. The Celtics dropped 126 on the Thunder in their previous match despite an uncharacteristically-poor shooting night (27% from three compared to their 37% average). Oklahoma City allows the sixth-most points per game (116.8) and has given up at least 114 points in six of their last seven games.

Despite a shaky shooting night from star Jayson Tatum in their previous meeting, the Celtic forward still put together a strong stat line of 27 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Brown also struggled from beyond the arc in that game as the two combined to go 1-14 from three. Nevertheless, Boston was able to take care of business with a four-point win and would have covered with ease had they made a few more jumpers.

It’s unlucky those two are going to repeat their poor performance as they’ve been incredibly efficient all season. Tatum shoots 47% from the field and 35% from three en route to his 30.9 PPG. Brown is right there with him, shooting 50% from the field and 34% from three while scoring 27.1 PPG. As the highest-scoring duo in the NBA, they make Boston impossible to defend. Tatum in particular will likely be motivated to improve upon his earlier-season numbers, especially given his performance on Sunday. Despite finishing with 25 points, he shot just 7-16 from the field. The NBA’s fourth-leading scorer should have his way with a poor OKC defense – putting Boston in a great position to cover despite a hefty spread.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

While the Thunder have played poorly across their last few games, they have a great chance to cover tonight as a major home underdog. Oklahoma City has been a home underdog 13 times this season and has covered in eight of those games. They’ll likely be able to do this thanks to their solid offense. The Thunder rank 11th in the league in scoring (115.2 PPG) and play at the second-highest pace in the league (104.1 possessions per game). They’ve already shown the ability to keep things tight against the Celtics as they lost by just four points and were up by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a man-possessed in their previous matchup with Boston and he’ll likely need a similar performance tonight if they want to cover against the league’s top team. SGA scored 37 points in the Thunder loss, shooting 13-26 from the field and dished out eight assists. That was just another day at the office for the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer. For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.8 PPG and 5.8 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. While he is coming off one of his worst performances of the year, the budding star had averaged 33 PPG in his prior eight games.

SGA will need some help if the Thunder want to cover, however, and lately, that help has come in the form of Josh Giddey. Giddey averages 14.9 PPG and a team-high 8.2 RPG. He ranks second on the team in assists as well, dishing out 5.4 APG. Coming off back-to-back 20-point games, Giddey should have a lot of success against a Boston team that just gave up 58 points to Denver’s three wings.

Final Celtics-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Boston is certainly capable of blowing OKC out but given it’s a home game for the Thunder, I like them to at least keep this close.

Final Celtics-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +9 (-112)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

TV: NBCS Boston, Bally OK

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET