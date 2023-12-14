The Celtics want to take a page out of the Heat’s scouting staff with this move.

The Boston Celtics made an intriguing roster move earlier this week when it was announced that they had cut center Nathan Knight who had been on a two-way contract. Knight was a player with a few years of NBA experience. As it turns out, the Celtics had a follow up roster move signing rookie wing Drew Peterson to the vacant two-way contract as per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. John Karalis of The Boston Sports Journal followed up by saying the Celtics are hoping to capture the Miami Heat scouting ‘magic’ as Peterson had been one of the Heat’s final roster cuts this season and they were intrigued by him.

The Boston Celtics are zeroing in on free agent F Drew Peterson for a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. He’s been playing with Sioux Falls of the G League. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2023

Drew Peterson was an exhibit 10 guy for Miami, signed and cut then sent to the G League. I'm told Miami's coaching staff was optimistic about his future. Maybe Celtics can steal some of that Miami evaluation magic with Peterson — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) December 13, 2023

Drew Peterson will join the Celtics on a two-way contract meaning that he’ll spend most of his time this season in the G League with the Maine Celtics. Peterson had spent training camp and summer league with the Heat.

Peterson appeared in only one game during preseason for the Heat during which he finished with two points, five rebounds and one assist. During NBA Summer League, Peterson appeared in a total of six games in Las Vegas and Sacramento. He averaged 7.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Peterson played his college basketball at Rice for two seasons before transferring to USC where he played three seasons. Peterson is a good three-point shooter with good size who has a knack for passing the ball.