The Celtics now have another two-way contract slot to work with.

The Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season on Tuesday night. But ahead of the Eastern Conference showdown, Boston had some roster work to do.

Forward Nathan Knight, who was on a two-way contract with the C's, was waived on Tuesday afternoon. The 26-year-old never got to play in a regular season game for the Celtics, yet he had a solid showing in the G League.

For the Maine Celtics, Knight averaged 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game. On Friday night he even had an impressive double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Double-doubles all around for our guys in Maine last night, where the Celtics beat Delaware, 135-109: JD Davison – 27 PTS (9-13 FG), 10 AST, 2 STL

Jordan Walsh – 20 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, +22

Nathan Knight – 14 PTS, 15 REB (7 OREB), 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/TZ8Ee2RVWv — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 8, 2023

The 6-foot-8 big went undrafted before joining the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract in 2020. He then spent his next two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing in 75 games but never averaging over seven minutes per outing.

Ironically, Knight's best showing in his NBA career thus far came against the C's. On December 27th, 2021, Knight dropped a career-high 20 points in 29 minutes to help a shorthanded Minnesota team upset Boston 108-103.

Despite Knight's best efforts, which included him shooting 44.6% from the floor this season in the G-League, he'll no longer be with the Celtics. Instead, Boston opens up another two-way contract on its roster.

Given the Green Team's current success (16-5 overall), they're much more focused on the top of the roster than developing future talent. However, 2022 second-round pick J.D. Davison has been making the most of his two-way status, averaging 23.8 points and a whopping 8.8 assists per game in Maine. Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh has also shined in the G-League, putting up 14.6 points, 1.5 steals, and 6.3 rebounds per outing.