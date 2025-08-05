As the 2025 training camp rolls along, the Green Bay Packers have gotten good news about a veteran receiver. And they’ve heard hype about a rookie. Furthermore, quarterback Jordan Love revealed his invaluable relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Love said Rodgers made an impact on him, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Packers QB Jordan Love wrote a powerful piece for @PlayersTribune titled “None of This Was Supposed to Happen” — opening up about nearly quitting football at 14 after losing his father.

He shares incredible stories, including how impactful Aaron Rodgers truly was on his NFL journey — despite what many in the media have said.

Packers QB Jordan Love thankful for the help

Love said Rodgers kept it real right from the get-go, according to theplayerstribune.com.

“From the jump, Aaron was great with me,” Love wrote. “He laid out how he was in my same situation, and that he wanted to make sure there was no hostility. I told him I just wanted to learn and soak it all in.”

Furthermore, Love said he entered the NFL with the mindset that he wanted to learn.

“I mean, I’d been a QB2 for a lot of my life,” Love wrote. “For me, it was nothing new. It was perfect, actually. Think about it: you’re coming into this league at 21 years old. It’s a different world. I’m not even talking about just football. You have to be able to command a room and know how to talk to different guys, how to motivate them — what to say, what not to say. I got to watch Aaron and how he handled those situations, and that was invaluable.”

Of course, Love said, watching Rodgers play the game made a difference, too.

“I also got to watch him spin that thing,” Love said. “There’s nothing like it. When him and Davante were out on that practice field, they wouldn’t miss. Literally. They had some kind of telepathic thing going on. Aaron would snap the ball, and he’d just glance over at Davante’s release, and within a split second, he knew where to put it — doot — back shoulder. Perfect. There was no check, no communication. Just a look.”

However, Love is trying to turn that knowledge into a promising career of his own. In four seasons, two as the primary starter, Love has a record of 18-15. He threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 picks in 2023. He slipped back a little in 2024 with 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

But the Packers have high hopes for the 2025 season. And many of them hinge on the performances of Love. It could even be a Super Bowl season if injuries hold off and things mesh together for a potentially super powerful offense.