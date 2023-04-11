The Boston Celtics got some good news regarding Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart with the first round of the NBA Playoffs approaching this weekend, according to Jay King of The Athletic.

Jaylen Brown did not practice on Tuesday, but Joe Mazzulla said Brown will not have any restrictions heading into Game 1 of the first round. Brown cut his hands while picking up shards of glass from a broken vase on Thursday, according to Conor Roche of Boston.com. He got five stitches in his hand, and Brad Stevens originally said that Brown would be practicing by the middle-to-the-end of this week. Based on Joe Mazzulla’s words, that thinking has not changed.

Marcus Smart has been dealing with a neck injury. He participated in live action at practice and will also be ready to go for the first round of the playoffs, according to Mazzulla. The neck injury was a pinched nerve, and he had been dealing with ailments throughout the season. One notable injury was reaggravated the right ankle sprain that he had in the Eastern Conference Finals last year. That caused Smart to miss 11 games from late January to mid-February. Due to the pinched nerve, Smart sat out of Boston’s last three regular-season games, as the race for the one seed was already decided.

The Celtics are scheduled to play their first game of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday. The matchup is yet to be determined. They will play the winner of the Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat play-in game.

Regardless of the matchup, the good news for the Celtics is they will be heading into their first round matchup with their top players.