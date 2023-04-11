The NBA playoffs are on the horizon for the Boston Celtics, and whether a rehabbing Danilo Gallinari joins them remains in limbo. Yet, the first-year Celtic has made impressive progress since his preseason ACL tear, as he even posted clips of him practicing with teammates today.

In the video posted this morning, newly-acquired small forward Justin Champagnie is seen participating in live drills with Gallinari. Although he isn’t quite ready for a game-speed scrimmage, Gallinari looks comfortable in faster-paced practices at least.

Danilo Gallinari is running some live drills now at Celtics practice pic.twitter.com/82zDR4cf97 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 11, 2023

Even after suffering a season-ending injury in August, Gallinari’s shot from deep seems right. The 34-year-old veteran is no longer in his athletic prime, but off the bench he could provide some offensive value for the Celtics.

It’d be hard for him to go from not playing at all to joining the rotation in an intense playoff game, but Gallinari refused to rule anything out a few weeks ago.

“[A playoff return] is still in my head,” Gallinari said, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. So that’s something that I’m looking forward to. I don’t know if it’s going to happen … but it’s something that motivates me more.”

The 2023 NBA playoffs are now less than a week away, as the Celtics kick off their first-round series on Saturday, April 15. The winner of tonight’s Play-In Tournament game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat will earn the seventh seed and the right to face Boston.

Before signing with Boston, Gallinari last played for the Hawks. So if things go well for Atlanta and Gallo, perhaps he can come back to take on his old team. For now though, his potential return is still uncertain.