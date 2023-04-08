Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jaylen Brown is currently in deep pain after he cut his hand while picking up a broken glass vase and had to get five stitches in his right hand. However, that didn’t stop fans from mercilessly trolling the Boston Celtics star for the accident.

Brown was forced to sit out Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to the incident, with the Celtics listing his injury as right finger laceration.

While some would expect the Boston faithful and NBA fans in general to cut him some slack and pray for his quick recovery, that wasn’t the case at all. Many couldn’t help but wonder why Brown’s right hand was wrapped with a full bandage, while others are simply confused how he ended up hurting his hand like that from simply picking up a broken vase. After all, didn’t he know that such stuff can be sharp and hurt him?

“I once cut my hand washing a wine glass. It broke and cut the side of my right index near the knuckle pretty bad. Went to the ER. They sealed it w/ this krazy glue type stuff, wrapped some gauze and I was out. Why is this man’s hand wrapped like he did a HANDSTAND in the glass?” one commenter hilariously said.

Another Twitter user added, “I, too, pickup broken glass by dipping my fist in glue and viscously slapping the ground so it sticks.”

“How??? How does this happen to athletes and not normal people. I don’t understand how,” a third fan asked.

Here are more hilarious but savage reactions to Brown’s injury:

Jimmy Butler to Jaylen Brown in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/kj1Vdx5ckq — ☘︎ (@CelticsRepublic) April 8, 2023

Jayson Tatum showing Jaylen Brown videos on how to sweep glass up with a broom: pic.twitter.com/aQHWPrzyUA — ☘︎ (@CelticsRepublic) April 8, 2023

Jaylen Brown clearly faked his injury pic.twitter.com/2jEyuaQC0C — Bones🦴 (@Boness305) April 7, 2023

Poor Jaylen Brown.