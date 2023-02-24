The Phoenix Suns saw their NBA Finals odds increase dramatically after trading for Kevin Durant. Phoenix is not only a legitimate contender to come out of the West, but many people around the NBA world believe they can win the championship. However, analyst Kendrick Perkins isn’t so sure. Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take that the Boston Celtics are the NBA title favorite, per First Take on Twitter.

“When it comes down to who’s the favorite to win it all, it’s not the Suns. It’s not the Clippers, it’s not Warriors, it’s the Boston Celtics,” Perkins said. “It’s because of that depth. It’s because of the dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.”

The Celtics have performed admirably throughout the year. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown receive the majority of headlines for Boston, but their depth is impressive without question as Perkins stated.

Winning the East will be difficult enough with teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers ready to challenge the Celtics. Boston reached the NBA Finals a season ago but fell short versus the Golden State Warriors. Their championship experience should suit them well during this year’s postseason. They will have added motivation as well after losing during the 2021-2022 campaign.

Whoever emerges from the West will certainly give the Eastern Conference champion a run for their money. Kevin Durant’s Suns will obviously be a team to keep tabs on. The Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers will also have a chance of reaching the Finals.

Regardless, Perkins clearly believes in this Celtics team.