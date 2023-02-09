After trading for Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, the Phoenix Suns have propelled themselves as one of the frontrunners to win the NBA title this 2022-23 season.

The Suns have largely struggled this campaign, which is why their odds to win the title wasn’t really that high. Not only has Chris Paul seemingly lost a step as he ages, but the team had to go through a difficult time amid a lengthy injury on Devin Booker. Nothing was just going in their favor … until Wednesday night that is.

With the Phoenix franchise now getting the scoring talents of KD, the NBA Finals odds for the team shot up from +1800 to +460. That is the third-best odds in FanDuel, only behind the Boston Celtics (+280) and Milwaukee Bucks (+420).

Per @FDSportsbook, The Suns’ odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship before Kevin Durant: +1800 After KD trade: +460 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BHhuacuPSV — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) February 9, 2023

True enough, it’s not hard to see the Suns making it all the way to the NBA Finals and winning it all. While they lost some depth by giving away Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, their starting unit looks deadly. Just who could stop a unit featuring Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton?

Sure one of them could have a bad night, but all four are more than capable of carrying a team.

It remains to be seen if there are other trades the Suns will do to complement the roster they have now, but don’t be surprised if they do since they made it clear they are going all-out to win the championship.