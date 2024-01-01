It's still all love for Derrick White in San Antonio.

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA and are favored by many to win the NBA title this season. They hold the best record in the league and have been playing phenomenal basketball. The additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have proved tremendous. But one of the biggest things for the Celtics this season has been the continued development of Derrick White. Derrick White arrived in Boston via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2021-22 season. He became a fan favorite during his time with the Spurs and they still have a ton of respect for him.

Crowd in San Antonio chanting “White’s an All-Star” and Celtics bench all got into for Derrick. pic.twitter.com/sZHkrtTVMB — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 1, 2024

The Celtics ended the year with a road game against the Spurs and Derrick White found himself showered with All-Star chants from the Spurs home crowd. White began his NBA career with the Spurs when they made him the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

White played about three and a half seasons with the Spurs before they traded him to the Celtics. Not only has he become one of the best defensive players in the NBA, but his all-around game has him gaining traction for All-Star consideration.

This season, White has been averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 41.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 89.2 percent shooting from the free throws line. He's helped the Celtics to a 26-6 record and the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference standings so far.