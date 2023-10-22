The Boston Celtics vaulted themselves into one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season when they acquired All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. With their earlier sign and trade with the Washington Wizards for Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics have as formidable a starting five as anyone in the Eastern Conference. But with the Holiday trade, they lost depth in the frontcourt. Their frontcourt depth was shaky to begin with losing Grant Williams in free agency. This week, the Celtics added big man Nathan Knight to their roster on a two-way contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent F Nathan Knight is signing a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2023

Nathan Knight was cut earlier this week by the New York Knicks and the Celtics added him to their roster on a two-way contract. Knight has spent his entire NBA career thus far playing on two-way contracts. His first season in the NBA was during the 2020-21 season with the Atlanta Hawks. He spent the past two seasons playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Overall, Knight has appeared in 108 NBA games with averages of 3.7 points per game and 2.0 rebounds with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 26.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 73.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

With the loss of Robert Williams III and Grant Williams, the Celtics are left with Luke Kornet as their only true big off the bench, should they start Al Horford. It's possible that Knight and fellow two-way contract player Neemias Queta could see rotation minutes from the start of the season. It's worth remembering though that they are both limited to only 50 games unless converted to a standard contract.