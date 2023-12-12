The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their road trip as they take on the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cavaliers are coming of a loss against the Orlando Magic, but that ended a three-game win streak. Cleveland is 13-10 on the season, but they have been hit with the injury bug a little bit. Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland have all missed five games while Caris LeVert has missed 7. Evan Mobley is currently dealing with an injury, and that is a huge hit to the lineup. Despite all that, the Cavaliers have won 13 games, and Donovan Mitchell is having another All-Star season.

The Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference at the moment. They are 16-5, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. What is even more impressive is their ability to win at home. Boston is 10-0 at home this season, so they are very comfortable playing at TD Garden. Boston is not dealing with any injuries as Kristaps Porzingis has finally made his return to the lineup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Celtics Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +10 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -10 (-108)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Boston

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers are not going to have an easy time scoring the basketball in this game. They do have Donovan Mitchell, and he has the ability to go shot-for-shot with Jayson Tatum. However, the Celtics play well on the defensive end of the floor, so I would not count on this to happen for the Cavaliers. Cleveland needs to match the defensive intensity in this game.

The good news is the Cavaliers are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the seventh-fewest points in the NBA, and eighth-lowest field goal percentage. The Cavaliers are also top-10 in steals and defensive rebounds in the league. Cleveland does a very good job making it hard on opposing teams, and they do not let them get a lot of second chance opportunities. If Cleveland can keep playing well on defense, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are also a top defensive team in the NBA. They allow the third-fewest points in the NBA, fourth-lowest shooting percentage, and this is not a skill thing, but opponents have the worst free throw percentage against the Celtics. The Cavaliers score just 110.5 points per game, and they are not a great shooting team, especially from beyond the arc. The Celtics are going to make it very hard on the Cavaliers in this game, and if they hold them to under 110 points, they should cover this spread.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are very good at home, and the better team in this matchup. However, they are double-digit favorites. Boston will most likely win this game, but I do not think it will be by more than 10. I am going to take the Cavaliers to keep this game within 10 points and cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +10 (-112), Over 223.5 (-110)