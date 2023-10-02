When the Boston Celtics failed to outlast the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals this past May, some changes were expected, nay demanded. But fans will be rooting for a vastly different team when the new season tips off in a few weeks, courtesy of the wheeling and dealing Brad Stevens.

The latest fireworks emitted by the Celtics president of basketball operations resulted in the acquisition of NBA champion Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers. Stevens broke silence on Saturday's big trade at Media Day.

“There’s a list of guys in the league you think you never have a real chance to get that will be a perfect fit, and Jrue is one of those guys,” Jeff Goodman reported Monday morning. Obtaining such a “perfect fit” cost Boston a bundle– Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, stalwart defender Robert Williams and two future first-round draft picks.

Despite parting with multiple key components and high-motor guys this offseason, few can argue with Stevens' endorsement. Holiday embodies the culture of this franchise. His defensive grit will win over the many fans still mourning the departure of Marcus Smart. Most importantly, though, the two-time All-Star lends championship credibility to a team desperate to finally reach the sport's apex.

Brad Stevens saw this exact scenario pay ultimate dividends for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and is hoping Holiday can again be an X-factor in 2023-2024. This is undoubtedly a gamble, but one that this executive clearly feels was necessary to make.

Although many consider this to be an overly steep price for the 33-year-old point guard's services, Stevens is undeniably doing everything in his power to immediately deliver this city a championship. Whether or not it works, however, is a completely different argument that will take until next spring to answer.