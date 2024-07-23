The Boston Celtics are still basking in the afterglow of their championship win, the 18th in their storied history and most in NBA history. Jaylen Brown's omission from Team USA for the Olympic season has not been forgotten and now Carmelo Anthony is chiming in with his two cents.

Anthony made comments on Brown's omission that included some dap for another recent Eastern Conference All-Star addition.

They came amid longtime Celtics superfan and analyst Bill Simmons' release of his pick for biggest threat to the Celtics' Eastern Conference supremacy. Simmons also revealed his thoughts on the Brown “Olympic snub.”

Brown has not been shy about sharing his vague thoughts recently about revealing the “full side of the story” sometime in the near future. He's even commented on Bronny James recently.

Now, he's getting backup from the ex-Syracuse Orangemen NCAA champion.

Melo backs Brown on Olympic snub

Anthony said that Brown should have been given a shot to play for Team USA, who will take on Serbia in round one of the Olympics on Sunday.

“I think he should have got a shot,” Anthony said. “I think Paul (George) should have got a shot. That's just, it is what it is.”

A spot opened up on the Team USA roster recently when Kawhi Leonard exited stage right to focus on his upcoming season with the LA Clippers.

Derrick White of the Celtics was chosen for the final roster spot, a move that didn't sit 100% well with much of NBA Twitter.

Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP with the Celtics, helping to dominate the Mavericks on the scoreboard while putting the defensive clamps on Luka Doncic during Doncic's NBA Finals performance.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the all-time leading scorers in NBA history who has plenty of games under his belt in Olympic competition. He alluded to Brown using knocks against him as fuel to win a title with the Celtics according to thoughts shared with the Podcast P Show.

“That man bust his ass. He worked hard. He take everything people say about him. He's not marketable, he's not this, he's not that. He going to win the championship and do it the way he did, right? How he don't get his shot at the USA team.”

Melo further questions snub of Celtics' Brown

Carmelo Anthony added that he believes Brown was a good fit with Team USA based on his style of play. He seemed to think that the Brown snub may have been political. He said that Brown is owed a conversation by Team USA, if one hasn't been had yet.

The emotion in Anthony's voice was palpable. He stuck up for Paul George and Jaylen Brown on the same day much to the delight of Boston Celtics fans. While Celtics fans will enjoy watching Jayson Tatum and Derrick White in the Olympics, it's starting to look like a clean sweep among NBA pundits that the Celtics superstar Brown was not given a fair shake by this year's selection committee.