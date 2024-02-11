Jaylen Brown engages in battle with Duncan Robinson and draws flagrant foul as Celtics emerge with road victory over Heat

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat engaged in another down to the wire finish Sunday, and the Celtics emerged with a 110-106 victory in South Florida, and the game had the feel of a playoff battle as Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson got involved in physical duel early in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown on Duncan Robinson’s trying to lock his arm on defense, leading to the foul and Jaylen throwing g him off: “I bet he won’t do it again.” #Celtics #Heat. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 11, 2024

The two men were battling for floor position near the sidelines and they locked arms. As Brown tried to disengage, he did not feel Robinson try to do the same thing and ended up shoving him out of bounds. Brown received a flagrant 1 foul while Robinson was also assessed a common foul.

Robinson took issue with the play, and said so after the game. “I just thought it was a dirty play, to be honest with you. … Just thought it was dangerous, unnecessary and excessive,” Robinson said.

However, Brown said he was OK with the flagrant foul call. “We were locked up and I was trying to get my arm free. He didn't let go and I had to get free. I bet he won't do it again.”

The Celtics built a 15-point lead in the second half, but the Heat battled back to make it a close game down the stretch. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and 9 rebounds while Jaylen Brown has 20 and 9 rebounds.

The Heat did not have superstar Jimmy Butler, who missed the game for personal reasons after a death in his family. Tyler Herro had 25 points to lead Miami, while Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 13 rebounds.