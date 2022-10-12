Conflicting reports emerge on Celtics’ Grant Williams extension talks

The Boston Celtics are less than a week away from their 2022-23 season opener, yet they still have some business to attend to.

Players from the 2019 NBA Draft can sign rookie scale extensions up until Oct. 17, and Celtics forward Grant Williams is a prime candidate for a new deal. Coming off a successful 2021-22 season, Williams hit career-high per-game marks in points, assists, rebounds, steals, and more — and that’s on just a 6.3 minutes-per-game increase from the 2020-21 season.

Plus, Williams’ Game 7 playoff heroics against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals is enough to make him a fan favorite in Boston for years to come.

Points in Game 7: 27 — Grant Williams

25 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/STya75h7rm — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 15, 2022

But will the Celtics pay up and offer him a hefty new contract? All signs were pointing to yes, however, there are some new reports that muddy the water.

According to NBC Sports Boston reporter Chris Forsberg, Williams is “in line” for a payday.

“We think there’s a good chance a Williams extension gets done before next Monday’s deadline,” Forsberg wrote.

Earlier Wednesday, though, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports commented that an extension might not be in Williams’ future after all. Per his sources, Fischer stated that an extension is not looming this offseason for the Celtics forward.

Fischer added on Twitter that Williams’ camp may not have been fans of what Boston has offered so far:

I've heard that Williams's side of the negotiations communicated to Boston they are not going to sign the Celtics' most recent offer before the deadline. We shall see… — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 12, 2022

As far as what has been said by Williams himself, he loves the Celtics organization and doesn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I love being in Boston,” Williams said at Celtics Media Day. “I love what we have in store. I love what we’ve set up as a team and as people as teammates. Love the guys here, love the city…But when it comes to [contract talks] I just let my agents and everybody handle it because if you become too overwhelmed or concerned with it that’s when you start focusing on your play or you start doing things that aren’t necessarily characteristic of yourself.”

For fans, this is the perfect response and everything you want to hear. Hopefully, if a new deal doesn’t come to fruition, Williams will still be just as dedicated to the Celtics’ future as he was last season.

Currently, the 23-year-old is making about $3 million a year, yet he could feel snubbed when his fellow 2019 draftees get sizable contracts. Jordan Poole, who has seen his fair share of drama this offseason, could be getting a large deal from the Golden State Warriors, and he was selected after Williams.

Overall, Williams is deserving of a new contract, whether that’s now or later. But if Boston decides not to pull the trigger within the next few days, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see other NBA teams make moves for the young forward.