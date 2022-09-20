RUMOR: How Robert Williams will impact Grant Williams’ contract extension talks

The Boston Celtics have most of their players under contract for the next few years, however, they still have an important decision to make regarding Grant Williams.

Outside of Al Horford, Williams is the only key member of the Celtics who will become a free agent in 2023. According to Sean Deveny of Heavy.com, there’s “optimism” surrounding the likelihood of Williams earning a new contract extension before the 2022-23 season begins.

The 23-year-old has become a solid 3-and-D option for Boston and had a memorable showing in the 2022 playoffs. Overall, he undoubtedly had the best year of his young career last season, putting up 7.8 points per game and shooting an impressive 41.1% from beyond the arc. With new signee Danilo Gallinari out for the year, this season could be Grant Williams’ chance to play an even greater role in Boston’s lineup.

Grant Williams’ seven threes are tied for the most made by a player in a Game 7 in NBA history. Today vs. the Bucks: ◻️ 27 PTS (career-high)

◻️ 7 3-PT

◻️ 6 REB pic.twitter.com/LBI3lOs91I — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 15, 2022

How Robert Williams could change Grant Williams’ contract talks

Another standout for Boston last year was the other Williams: Robert Williams III. The NBA All-Defensive Second Teamer inked a four-year, $48 million contract last summer, and sources close to Heavy.com believe that could set the market for Grant Williams’ new extension.

While Timelord is a central piece to the Celtics who brings more defensive value to the table than his fellow Williams, Grant has been healthier. For that reason, as well as Grant’s improved three-point shooting and critical minutes, he is expected to ask for a bigger contract than what Timelord signed.

According to rival team executives who spoke to Heavy.com, a four-year $60 million deal is in the realm of possibility.

While there are some concerns about what an extension for Grant Williams might do to the Celtics’ budget, if Boston doesn’t pay him another team certainly will. His potential to grow into a better two-way player for the C’s was apparent last year, so it seems like Boston is willing to go all in on Williams sooner rather than later.