The Boston Celtics held off elimination in the NBA Playoffs with a 116-99 win in Game 4 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. As they now head back home for Game 5, they’re trying to become the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit and win a playoff series. Continued strong play from Derrick White will go a long way towards the Celtics chances at extending this series. White has been a key player throughout the postseason and he’s actually made NBA history. He’s become the first player to amass at least 200 points in a playoff run on shooting splits of 50 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and 95 percent from the free-throw line as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Derrick White has been both a starter and a reserve during the NBA Playoffs but no matter what his role has been he’s contributed in a big way. In Game 4 against the Heat, White dropped 16 points on 5-10 shooting from the field including 3-7 from three-point range. He also knocked down all of his free-throws.

During this playoff run, White has been averaging 12.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 45.3 percent shooting from three-point range and 95.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His free-throw shooting percentage is a playoff career-high and it also leads the league.

White is in his first full season with the Celtics after joining the team prior to the trade deadline last year. He was a integral part of the team that made the Finals last season.