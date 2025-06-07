When NFL teams gather for OTAs, it’s usually the veterans who command the headlines. Every year, however, a few rookies force their way into the conversation with early standout performances. For the Houston Texans, wide receiver Jayden Higgins is doing exactly that. Sure, many rookies need time to get their feet wet at the pro level. Higgins, though, is making it clear that he plans to contribute right from the jump. His performance throughout OTAs has Texans fans buzzing, coaches beaming, and teammates taking notice. If early returns are any indication, the Texans may have found themselves a difference-maker.

Unsteady Uncertainty

It’s hard to look at this offseason as a success for the Texans. They have come off two encouraging seasons that saw quarterback CJ Stroud establish himself as one of the NFL’s most exciting young stars. Earlier this year, Houston faced a critical offseason to capitalize on his rookie-contract window. Unfortunately, roster management has been a mixed bag.

An already shaky offensive line became even more of a question mark after the team traded away All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil. He was the only Texans offensive lineman last year who graded above a 70.2 PFF overall mark. With his departure, the line’s ability to protect Stroud and sustain drives is a major question mark heading into 2025.

In response, the Texans threw a lot of new bodies into the mix. However, cohesion and effectiveness up front remain to be seen. On the bright side, Houston improved its receiving corps’ ceiling and floor. Additionally, the secondary is one of the strongest positional units on the roster. Still, interior defensive line depth is a nagging concern.

Into this swirling uncertainty steps rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins. So far, he's been one of the most stabilizing forces of Houston's offseason.

Making His Presence Felt Early

The Texans selected Higgins with the 34th overall pick. They bet on his upside to help fill the void left by Stefon Diggs’ departure to New England and Tank Dell’s uncertain recovery from a season-ending knee injury. It was a move that signaled both urgency and belief in Higgins' ability to contribute right away.

At Iowa State, Higgins was nothing short of spectacular in 2024. He posted career highs with 87 catches, 1,183 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. That performance earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors. His combination of size, athleticism, and sure hands made him a nightmare for Big 12 defenders. At 6'4 and 214 pounds, Higgins presents a big, smooth-moving target who can win at all levels of the field.

Yes, most rookies experience growing pains when transitioning to the NFL. That said, Higgins appears to be ahead of schedule. Throughout OTAs, the 22-year-old has repeatedly flashed the traits that made him a coveted second-round selection. Whether it's his ability to separate, track deep balls, or make contested catches in tight coverage, Higgins has been one of the most consistently impressive performers in camp.

Teammates and Coaches Are Already Taking Notice

Perhaps no one has been more vocal in their praise of Higgins than fellow wide receiver Nico Collins. He has emerged as one of Houston’s offensive leaders. Collins didn’t hesitate to offer glowing remarks when asked about the rookie.

“Boy is nice, man,” Collins said during a media availability session on May 28. “The type of guys we got bringing in — these playmakers, man. It's an honor to share the field with them.”

The praise from Collins is no small thing. As Stroud’s most trusted target last season, Collins understands the caliber of player it takes to succeed in this offense. The fact that Higgins is earning these kinds of reviews this early speaks volumes.

Coaches have echoed similar sentiments. They have praised Higgins’ work ethic, route-running polish, and his ability to absorb the playbook quickly. For head coach DeMeco Ryans, having another reliable weapon emerge could be pivotal as they look to keep Stroud’s sophomore campaign on an upward trajectory.

Odd Man Out

Higgins' rapid emergence is also beginning to shake up the Texans’ depth chart. 2022 second-round pick John Metchie III now finds himself squarely on the roster bubble heading into training camp. Metchie has struggled to gain a foothold in the Texans' offense. With only one year left on his rookie deal, the clock is ticking.

Sure, Metchie’s story is one of perseverance. He bravely battled leukemia before returning to football. Unfortunately, his production on the field hasn’t yet matched his draft-day promise. If Higgins continues his OTA momentum into training camp and preseason games, the Texans may opt to prioritize their newer investment.

Poised for a Significant Role

With Diggs now catching passes in Foxborough, the Texans are counting on new playmakers to step up behind Collins and free-agent acquisition Christian Kirk. Higgins has the ideal skill set to slide into the No. 2 receiver role as early as Week 1.

His combination of size, long-striding speed, and after-the-catch elusiveness gives Stroud another high-upside option. Simply put, Higgins profiles as the kind of complementary piece that could allow Houston's offense to continue humming. That's even amid roster turnover and injury setbacks.

Houston May Have Struck Gold

Every year, there are rookies who immediately make you take notice during OTAs. Jayden Higgins is firmly in that category for Houston. While there’s still plenty of work to be done — and padded practices will reveal more — the early signs suggest that the Texans have found themselves a true gem with the 34th overall pick.

If Higgins continues on this trajectory, he won’t just earn a spot in the starting lineup — he could become a key catalyst for a Texans team hoping to seize its championship window while C.J. Stroud remains on his rookie deal. For now, though, one thing is certain: Jayden Higgins has officially arrived in Houston.