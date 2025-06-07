Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Cam Heyward is defending his new quarterback and calling out a fan's behavior after his reaction went viral online. The video, which shows a fan burning a signed Minkah Fitzpatrick jersey, was in protest of Pittsburgh signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal.

Heyward didn’t stay silent. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to directly address the bizarre protest.

“First off, why Minkah’s jersey? That’s bonkers.

Second, why burn it when there are plenty of people who need clothes?

Third, you’re going to regret it!!”

The incident quickly became a flashpoint for the emotional tension surrounding the Steelers’ recent quarterback move. While some have welcomed the veteran leadership of Rodgers to the Steelers, others worried his arrival may clash with the franchise’s blue-collar culture.

Still, the reaction of the fan that led to the jersey-burning video struck many as irrational. Fitzpatrick has been a standout since joining the team in 2019, anchoring the defense and earning multiple All-Pro honors since. To many fans and players, torching his jersey—rather than Rodgers’—made no sense.

Heyward, widely respected as the voice of the locker room, used his platform to reinforce team unity and push back on fan outrage. His pointed words resonated across social media, with fans applauding his defense of Fitzpatrick and frustration with the over-the-top protest.

Ironically, the controversy surrounding the signing of Rodgers hasn’t been fueled by the quarterback himself—but by the extreme reactions from Steelers Nation. As Heyward pointed out, there are far more constructive ways to show frustration than destroying valuable memorabilia.

Pittsburgh heads into a crucial season, still searching for its first playoff victory since narrowly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 18–16, in the AFC Divisional Round on January 15, 2017.

The signing of the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback adds another layer of complexity for Steelers fans—especially given his history with Pittsburgh. Rodgers earned his only Super Bowl ring by defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, a loss that still stings for many in the fanbase.

While Rodgers may be a short-term solution, the leadership of players like Heyward and Fitzpatrick remains the team’s true foundation.