The Boston Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead in their opening round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics had the best record in the Eastern Conference for much of the season until a late lull saw the Milwaukee Bucks overtake them. They have looked like the better team, however, and a favorite to come out of the East through these first couple of games. In Game 2, it was Derrick White that stepped up and played a critical role in the win. After the game, Marcus Smart dropped a heap of praise on White for helping the Celtics take a commanding lead in the series.

"We're seeing prime D-White." Marcus Smart praised Derrick's game, our intensity tonight and more from our Game 2 victory ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/p9DWqOrlqF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 19, 2023

“Just the way he adapts. We brought him in midseason last year, he was a little confused, but he gave everything he had and he didn’t complain one time,” Marcus Smart said. “Now he’s a little more integrated with us, he knows what we want, knows what we’re doing, he knows the players, the chemistry is there and he’s striving, man. I don’t know what to say, we’re seeing prime D-White and this is exactly what we brought him over here to do.”

In Game 2 against the Hawks, White finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocked shots while shooting 68.8 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line. In Game 1, White put up 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from the three-point line and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.