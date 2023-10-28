When the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, the prevailing thought from fans and media alike was that the Celtics had an incredible defensive duo at guard with Holiday and Derrick White. Holiday wasted no time showing his defensive chops on opening night against the New York Knicks. It was Derrick White's turn to show his defense when he set social media ablaze with an incredible chase-down block on Jimmy Butler in the Celtics win against the Miami Heat as highlighted by Shane Young of Forbes Sports.

Oh my god, Derrick White just chased down Jimmy Butler and rejected his dunk What a killer pic.twitter.com/CnJ1G2HmbA — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) October 28, 2023

Not surprisingly, Celtics fans took to social media to convey their astonishment at Derrick White's phenomenal defensive play on Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics moved to 2-0 on the season with a 119-111 win over the team that knocked them out of the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

It wasn't just the defensive end though that White made an impact against the Celtics. He finished with a team-high 28 points. He also had six rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocked shots. He shot 9-15 (60 percent) from the field and 5-7 (71.4 percent) from the three point line.

White joined the Celtics during the 2021-22 season in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. During last season's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, White averaged 13.4 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 45.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 91.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

For the Celtics to win a championship this season, they'll need continued defensive effort from White.