ESPN’s Malika Andrews calls out Stephen A. Smith for Ime Udoka hot takes in heated argument

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews got into a heated argument in reference to Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka on Friday. Andrews joined ESPN First Take to discuss the Udoka suspension and controversy.

Malika Andrews to Stephen A. Smith on First Take: "With all due respect, this is not about pointing the finger. Stop… We do not have all of the information here."pic.twitter.com/5wGHz8h20W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

“Stephen A, With all due respect, this is not about pointing the finger. Stop,” Malika Andrews said. “What became apparent to me in this press conference is we do not have all of the information here.”

Stephen A. Smith was not a fan of being told to “stop” on his show, ESPN First Take.

“You’re the one telling me to stop on my show, it ain’t happenin’.” Things are heating up between Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews 😳pic.twitter.com/mpmA0CpDqp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

“I listened to you,” Smith said. “You are the one telling me to stop on my show, it ain’t happenin’.”

Stephen A. Smith explained his point of view on the matter.

“I don’t appreciate where you (Andrews) are going with that,” he said. “I’m not blaming anybody but Ime Udoka. He deserves to be fired if they were going to fire him. If you are not going to fire him, then don’t fire him. My issue is all of this being publicized.”

This led to a back-and-forth between the two. Smith stated he is not attempting to give Udoka a pass by any means. But Andrews clearly did not appreciate his initial point.

Ime Udoka’s suspension has been the main headline in the NBA as of late. Some people feel as if he should be fired, while others have questioned the suspension itself. The topic is destined to continue creating debates. For now, Udoka has not been fired but the Celtics are expected to make an official decision on the matter sooner rather than later.