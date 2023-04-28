James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

dante exum has been body slammed by former Boston Celtics first-rounder Guerschon Yabusele in a wild on-court brawl in Spain.

Exum, a former number five pick himself who was drafted to the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, had scored 19 points off the bench for Partizan in Game 2 of their quarter-final series against Real Madrid when the brawl broke out.

Partizan were leading 95-80 with less than two minutes to go and had possession when a hard foul was committed by Sergio Llull on ball-handler Kevin Punter. Punter responded, and within seconds an all-in brawl had erupted.

Former Boston Celtic Guerschon Yabusele slams Dante Exum to the ground during a brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan! (Via @BasketNews_com) pic.twitter.com/5OVxoFUoRy — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 27, 2023

Dante Exum was one of the first to get involved, but with all ten players on the floor quickly caught up in the scuffle he was dragged aside by Yabusele, who subsequently lifted him up and violently threw him to the floor. After the move, Yabusele, who last played for the Celtics during the 2018-19 season, immediately took himself into the locker room, where he would no doubt have been sent by the referee soon enough regardless.

The brawl was brought to a close relatively quickly, with barely 30 seconds passing between it starting and finishing. That time, however, was enough for plenty of damage to be done.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game was subsequently brought to an early end, with referees suggesting that there would be insufficient players left to finish the game due to the number of ejections which would have come as a result of the brawl. With under two minutes to go and the outcome of the game decided, Partizan were awarded the win and subsequently earned a 2-0 lead in the quarter-finals.