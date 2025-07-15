The New York Jets made a significant change to their coaching this offseason. They brought in former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to replace Robert Saleh. However, Jets general manager Darren Mougey was able to keep his roster intact outside of the quarterback position. Days after extending Garrett Wilson, New York made history with Sauce Gardner.

The Jets turned heads when they re-signed the Pro Bowl cornerback to a four year, $120.4 million deal. The contract makes Gardner the highest-paid corner in NFL history. He barely surpassed fellow 2022 draftee Derek Stingley Jr., who received a three-year, $90 million deal from the Houston Texans.

While $30.1 million per year is a lot to pay for a cornerback, Gardner is on the short list of players who deserve it. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has been one of the best defensive players since entering the NFL in 2022. After making the All-Pro team in each of his first two professional seasons, the 24-year-old experienced some regression in his third NFL season.

Despite the down season, Gardner is one of the best at his position and held leverage against the Jets. With few other corners of his caliber eligible for extensions, he was able to set the market. Mougey and New York's front office needed to do whatever it took to keep him and Wilson in Jets uniforms, especially after Aaron Rodgers' exit this summer.

The Jets have a new quarterback heading into this season in Justin Fields. However, Glenn needs a great supporting cast in order to make noise in the AFC. With Wilson and Gardner both under contract for the next four seasons, New York doesn't have to worry about their young stars moving on.

Now that Gardner is taken care of, the pressure is on Mougey to build a good defense around him. The price tag seems a bit high for his position, but New York didn't have much of a choice. Glenn and the Jets are happy to keep the Pro Bowler, regardless of how much it costs.

Grade: B+