It went from extension talks for the Kansas City Chiefs to guard Trey Smith signing a historic $94 million contract. Now it’s time to grade the Chiefs' contract extension for their standout player.

The Chiefs made it a focus to upgrade their offensive line after getting abused by the Eagles’ defensive front in the Super Bowl blowout loss.

A few months after drafting tackle Josh Simmons in the first round, considered by some to be one of the best picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs locked up a standout player. They made Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Chiefs get high mark for signing G Trey Smith

Smith came to the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And last year, he blossomed into a Pro Bowl player. He has started all but one game of his four-year pro career.

The reason Smith fell so far in that draft came from a medical report. NFL teams were hesitant to give big money to a guy who might not ever suit up in the league. Or suit up for a short time. Smith was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs in 2018 and again in 2019 while playing for the University of Tennessee.

Another factor was the COVID-19 epidemic. Teams were hesitant to draft players with medical red flags in a world torn apart by concerns about immunocompromised people.

But the Chiefs have put together an offensive line for 2025 that could give quarterback Patrick Mahomes some of the best protection of his career. That’s especially true if Josh Simmons pans out and can play a significant role this season.

Along with Smith, the Chiefs’ starting five currently has Jawaan Taylor and Jaylon Moore at tackle positions, Mike Caliendo at guard, and Creed Humphrey at center.

The timing of the deal was important, as Adam Schefter pointed out, according to espn.com.

“Smith, 26, entered Tuesday as the lone NFL player who was still on the franchise tag, a move the Chiefs made Feb. 28 to prevent him from reaching free agency,” Schefter wrote. “General manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid made the decision — which restricted Smith to a one-year deal worth $23.4 million — so the team could continue to negotiate with him in hopes of signing him to a new contract before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term contracts.”

Smith’s athleticism at the guard position gives the Chiefs a luxury most NFL teams don’t have. And that means this could be a banner year for Mahomes. And that means the Chiefs might be back in their familiar place when next February rolls around.

So the overall grade for signing Smith, even at that high salary, is A-plus.