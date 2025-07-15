The 2025 college football season has yet to officially begin, but Steve Sarkisian is not off to the luckiest start. As Texas' head football coach prepared for his SEC Media Day obligations, the event crew inadvertently interrupted his introduction with the Texas A&M fight song.

The incident occurred as Sarkisian was making his way onto the podium. The coach could do nothing but crack a smile and shake his head as the blunder was caught on camera by Texas reporter CJ Vogel.

What a Big 12 error by the @SEC …. pic.twitter.com/leHPCTFakz — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a 13-year hiatus, the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry was revived in 2024 with the Longhorns' move to the SEC. Sarkisian led his team to a crucial 17-7 win over the Aggies in the final regular-season game of the year. The win allowed Texas to advance to the SEC Championship Game, while removing its rivals from the College Football Playoffs conversation.

The win gave the Longhorns their second consecutive victory in the series, and fourth in the last five meetings. Texas A&M has not beaten Texas in football since 2010, when Ryan Tannehill led the then-No. 17-ranked Aggies to a 24-17 win on the road.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas target College Football Playoffs in 2025

After falling one game short of the SEC title in 2024, Texas has its sights firmly on the conference championship in 2025. With multiple contending teams currently undergoing quarterback changes, the league is as wide open as it has been in years.

Texas is among those teams experiencing a change under center, but in a much different situation than most. The Longhorns have already stirred up excitement, with Arch Manning expected to take over the offense following the departure of three-year starter Quinn Ewers for the NFL. Manning, a former five-star recruit, is already viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in college football with just two starts under his belt.

Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee — the three other SEC teams who made the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs — are also experiencing changes of the guard. The Crimson Tide had Jalen Milroe declare for the draft, while the Bulldogs and Volunteers lost their quarterbacks to the transfer portal. Of the top returning teams, Texas appears to be in the best situation.

Sarkisian will lead Texas into battle right away, with a matchup against defending champions Ohio State awaiting in Week 1. The Longhorns will travel to Columbus for that game before returning home to face San Jose State in Week 2.